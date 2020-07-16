Raub Brock Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Raub Brock Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 969 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,884,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,783,310,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after buying an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $388.23 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $399.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $348.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,682.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.66.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

