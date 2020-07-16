Raymond James Lowers Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Price Target to $13.00

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PK. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $27.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.04.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK stock opened at $10.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $27.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.26.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.02 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 17.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Thomas A. Natelli acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.39 per share, for a total transaction of $85,425.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,908.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Natelli purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $138,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 112,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,253,167.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $555,675. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 3,452.0% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.