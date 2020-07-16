REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on REMYY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Friday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS REMYY opened at $15.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.48 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. REMY COINTREAU/ADR has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $15.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.81.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

