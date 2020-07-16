Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX opened at $23.21 on Tuesday. Repare Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $34.00.

About Repare Therapeutics

There is no company description available for Repare Therapeutics Inc

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.