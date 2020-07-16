Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.10

Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Reunion Gold shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 408,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94.

Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Reunion Gold Company Profile (CVE:RGD)

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds an option to acquire interest in six gold projects in French Guiana and Guyana. Reunion Gold Corporation has a strategic alliance with Barrick Gold Corporation to explore for, develop, and mine various mineral projects in the Guiana Shield, including Guyana, Suriname, French Guiana, and the north and northeast regions of Brazil.

