Reviewing Star Group (NYSE:SGU) & Match Group (NYSE:MTCH)

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) and Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Star Group and Match Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Group $1.75 billion 0.22 $17.64 million N/A N/A Match Group $4.76 billion 1.75 $431.13 million $4.53 21.62

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than Star Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Star Group and Match Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Match Group 0 7 14 0 2.67

Match Group has a consensus price target of $95.90, indicating a potential downside of 2.07%. Given Match Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than Star Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.6% of Star Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of Match Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Star Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Match Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Star Group has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Match Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Star Group and Match Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Group 1.85% 9.84% 3.34% Match Group 2.69% 9.24% 4.16%

Summary

Match Group beats Star Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Group

Star Group, L.P. operates as a home heating oil and propane distributor and services provider in the United States. It also installs, maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment, as well as offers plumbing services. As of September 30, 2018, the company sold home heating oil and propane to approximately 454,000 full service residential and commercial customers. It also sells home heating oil, gasoline, and diesel fuel to approximately 74,000 customers on a delivery only basis. Kestrel Heat, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Star Gas Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Star Group, L.P. in October 2017. Star Group, L.P. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs, and Hinge, as well as other brands. Match Group, Inc. offers its dating products through its applications and Websites in approximately 40 languages. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Match Group, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of IAC/InterActiveCorp.

