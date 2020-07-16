Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Equities analysts expect Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) to report $5.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.80 billion and the lowest is $5.72 billion. Rite Aid posted sales of $5.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year sales of $23.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $23.36 billion to $23.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $23.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a positive return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RAD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

RAD opened at $16.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market cap of $877.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Rite Aid has a twelve month low of $5.04 and a twelve month high of $23.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Rite Aid by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 16,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Rite Aid by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 270,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Rite Aid in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Rite Aid by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 60,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

