RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Price Target Cut to $12.00

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $14.50 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird cut RLJ Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet cut RLJ Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.78.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.80. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.51.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.41 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RLJ Lodging Trust will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 197,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,476,000 after buying an additional 55,224 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,589,000 after buying an additional 113,786 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,311,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 36,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 150 hotels with approximately 28,600 rooms, located in 25 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

