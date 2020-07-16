Robert W. Baird Initiates Coverage on Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG)

Stock analysts at Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Progenity (NASDAQ:PROG) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price suggests a potential upside of 29.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Progenity in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on Progenity in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ PROG opened at $9.29 on Tuesday. Progenity has a 12 month low of $7.63 and a 12 month high of $15.92.

Progenity Company Profile

Progenity, Inc, a biotechnology company, provides complex molecular and specialized testing services to physicians, clinicians, and their patients in the United States. It offers testing services for common hereditary disorders, cystic fibrosis, spinal muscular atrophy, fragile X syndrome, and Jewish genetic diseases; pan-ethnic carrier screening services; non-invasive prenatal, miscarriage, and pharmacogenetic testing services; and ovarian assessment reports for women.

