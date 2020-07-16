Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38, 30,713 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,730,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Rosehill Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Rosehill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rosehill Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.96.

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30. Rosehill Resources had a negative net margin of 35.02% and a positive return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $84.78 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rosehill Resources stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rosehill Resources Inc (NASDAQ:ROSE) by 51.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,741 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.20% of Rosehill Resources worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

Rosehill Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROSE)

Rosehill Resources Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. As of December 31, 2018, its portfolio included 67 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Northern Delaware Basin and 4 gross operated producing horizontal wells in the Southern Delaware Basin; and working interests in approximately 6,665 gross acres in the Northern Delaware Basin and 9,219 gross acres in the Southern Delaware Basin, as well as 513 gross operated and 53 non-operated potential horizontal drilling locations in the Northern and Southern Delaware Basin.

