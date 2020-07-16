Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Holdings in Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) by 28.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,896 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Servicemaster Global were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SERV. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Servicemaster Global during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 639.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 517.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 50.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Servicemaster Global by 126.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter.

SERV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Servicemaster Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Servicemaster Global from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.45.

Servicemaster Global stock opened at $36.21 on Thursday. Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.32, a PEG ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.10). Servicemaster Global had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Servicemaster Global’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Servicemaster Global Company Profile

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

