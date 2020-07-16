Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 33.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CTS were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CTS during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CTS by 816.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,467 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in CTS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CTS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $188,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in CTS by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of CTS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CTS in a report on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of CTS stock opened at $19.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.21. CTS Co. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $34.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $650.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.83.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $103.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. CTS had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 10.31%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

