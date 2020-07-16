Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) by 562.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,346 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.32% of Independent Bank Co.(MI) worth $915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBCP. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 65.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 592,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,626,000 after acquiring an additional 233,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,051,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,401,000 after purchasing an additional 110,041 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2,372.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 108,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 213,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after purchasing an additional 95,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 84.7% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 172,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Independent Bank Co.(MI) alerts:

In other news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $12.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $300.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.69.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.16). Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The company had revenue of $41.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.01 million. On average, research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP).

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank Co.(MI) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.