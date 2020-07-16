Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 218.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,888 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,770 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Universal Forest Products were worth $963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,336,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,436,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 19.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,071,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,723 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,831,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Universal Forest Products by 3,478.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 214,710 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 208,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UFPI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Universal Forest Products from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Universal Forest Products stock opened at $49.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.60. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.17 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Allen T. Peters sold 1,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $89,251.17. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,594,484.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick M. Webster sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total value of $584,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,163,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

