Royal Bank of Canada Buys 7,127 Shares of PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 765.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in PBF Energy by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays lowered PBF Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Cowen lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank lowered PBF Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 2.71. PBF Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $34.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a positive return on equity of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc will post -5.33 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplier of unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feedstocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the Refining and Logistics segments. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks into petroleum products.

