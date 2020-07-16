Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,350 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 184.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,883 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Innospec were worth $896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IOSP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 61.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Innospec by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innospec news, VP Catherine Hessner sold 2,855 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $222,290.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,190.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOSP opened at $77.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.73. Innospec Inc. has a one year low of $56.71 and a one year high of $107.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.23.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter. Innospec had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IOSP. BidaskClub cut Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 11th. CL King lowered their price objective on Innospec from $103.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

