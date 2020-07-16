Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Position in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,283 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.89% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $330,000.

Shares of Global X Social Media Index ETF stock opened at $45.71 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a twelve month low of $24.57 and a twelve month high of $47.85.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.