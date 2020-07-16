Royal Bank of Canada Grows Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.12% of Raven Industries worth $944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Raven Industries in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 31,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

RAVN stock opened at $21.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.32. The company has a market cap of $769.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.39. Raven Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.01 and a twelve month high of $38.00.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Raven Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

In related news, Director Jason M. Andringa purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.17 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,600 shares in the company, valued at $294,482. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RAVN shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Raven Industries in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Raven Industries Company Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

