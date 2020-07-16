Royal Bank of Canada Grows Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 258.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,673 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,523 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 20.4% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 91,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 15,524 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Simmons First National by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Simmons First National by 162.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Simmons First National by 5.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 95,512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its stake in Simmons First National by 368.5% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,633,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,454,000 after buying an additional 9,936,594 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.34% of the company’s stock.

SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

NASDAQ SFNC opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.95. Simmons First National Co. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

In related news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.23 per share, with a total value of $291,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,517,067.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 37,000 shares of company stock worth $623,170 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

