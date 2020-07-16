Royal Bank of Canada Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in HUTCHISON CHINA/S were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after purchasing an additional 67,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,620 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,060,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $28.09 on Thursday. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.15.

HCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

