Royal Bank of Canada Has $906,000 Stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 378.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,892 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 56,085 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 247.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Associated Banc by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Associated Banc by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

In other news, Director Michael J. Haddad purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASB stock opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28. Associated Banc Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $305.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.74 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 18.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Associated Banc Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

ASB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cfra decreased their target price on Associated Banc from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Associated Banc from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Associated Banc from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Associated Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.