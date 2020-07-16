Royal Bank of Canada Has $927,000 Holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VFMO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,362,000.

Shares of BATS VFMO opened at $89.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.06.

