Royal Bank of Canada Has $934,000 Stock Holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG) by 22.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $429,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $599,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

BATS NUMG opened at $40.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.07. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $31.52.

