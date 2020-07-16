Royal Bank of Canada Has $943,000 Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Veritex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,432 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Veritex worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VBTX. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Veritex by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Veritex by 5.2% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Veritex by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Veritex by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Veritex by 51.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Veritex news, Director Steven D. Lerner sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $93,375.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,494.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VBTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BidaskClub downgraded Veritex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Veritex in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veritex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $15.85 on Thursday. Veritex Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.38). Veritex had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $74.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.83 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

