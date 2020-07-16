Royal Bank of Canada Increases Position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,084 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.41% of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth $102,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $116,000.

VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Short High-Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70.

