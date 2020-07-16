Royal Bank of Canada Purchases 18,789 Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc (NYSE:SBI) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 10.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 250,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 194,117 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 220,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 117,131 shares during the last quarter.

SBI stock opened at $8.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.78. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a $0.0235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Profile

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

