Royal Bank of Canada Raises Stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,937 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 139.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 35,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 20,780 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 52.3% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otter Tail in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. 45.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Otter Tail Co. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $57.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.32.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $234.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.70 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 11.00%. Equities research analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Otter Tail from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otter Tail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Otter Tail Company Profile

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric, manufacturing, and plastics businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

