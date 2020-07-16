Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) to Outperform

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAF) was upgraded by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of IMI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS IMIAF opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. IMI has a 12 month low of $8.12 and a 12 month high of $15.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.99.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

