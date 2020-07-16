Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

RBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Investec downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.46.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter. Royal Bank of Scotland Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 15.00%. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Scotland Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 908.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 10,575 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 9,937 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Scotland Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

