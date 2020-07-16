Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $41.53

Shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $41.53 and last traded at $43.25, with a volume of 975075 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.06.

RPRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.27.

In other Royalty Pharma news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $42,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pablo G. Legorreta bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,524,500 shares of company stock worth $126,686,000 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Royalty Pharma stock. Brown University acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 381,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,534,000. Royalty Pharma comprises approximately 13.7% of Brown University’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brown University owned approximately 0.06% of Royalty Pharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma plc operates in the biopharmaceutical industry. It operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovation in the biopharmaceutical industry. The company engages in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of attractive royalties and royalty-related assets on various biopharmaceutical therapies.

