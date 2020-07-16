Russell J. Weiner Sells 4,943 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) COO Russell J. Weiner sold 4,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,952,485.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,395,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Russell J. Weiner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 13th, Russell J. Weiner sold 5,000 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $413.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $380.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.62. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $417.15.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $873.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $869.66 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.60%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 49.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 26.6% during the first quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $64,000. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $287.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity raised Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.41.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

