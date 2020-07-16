Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens reduced their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RUTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RUTH stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.02.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.17). Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 35.35% and a net margin of 5.36%. The company had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.11 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

