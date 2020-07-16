Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) PT Lowered to $45.00

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RHP. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.43.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $30.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.43. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $13.25 and a 52-week high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.97 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The company’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, CFO Mark Fioravanti bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.90 per share, with a total value of $95,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 205,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,588,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 88.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

