Safestyle UK (LON:SFE) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $28.50

Shares of Safestyle UK PLC (LON:SFE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and traded as high as $30.30. Safestyle UK shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 116,355 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safestyle UK in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 38. The company has a market cap of $39.38 million and a P/E ratio of -7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.66, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Safestyle UK Company Profile (LON:SFE)

Safestyle UK plc designs, manufactures, sells, installs, and maintains windows and doors for the homeowner market in the United Kingdom. The company offers domestic, double-glazed, and replacement PVCu windows and doors. It provides its products through a network of 36 sales branches and 12 installation depots.

