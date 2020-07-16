Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Schaeffler AG (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SCFLF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine raised Schaeffler from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. HSBC raised Schaeffler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at $7.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.25. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

Schaeffler (OTCMKTS:SCFLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Schaeffler had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 0.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Schaeffler will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Schaeffler Company Profile

Schaeffler AG manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.