Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 83.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 182,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,029 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $10,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 433.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 205,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,280,000 after acquiring an additional 166,864 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHR stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.64 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $54.55 and a twelve month high of $59.25.

