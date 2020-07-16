Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Position Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBCF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 8,922 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 131,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,753,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Lipstein acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.87 per share, with a total value of $125,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $48,251.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $19.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.87. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a one year low of $13.30 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $77.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.48 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

