Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.03. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $26,294.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,201.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,995 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,594 in the last ninety days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 52.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,147,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $134,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,349 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $178,150,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 10.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $145,930,000 after acquiring an additional 288,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,949 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $131,367,000 after acquiring an additional 179,638 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 57.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,502,965 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $122,144,000 after acquiring an additional 911,215 shares during the period. 83.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

