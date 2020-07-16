Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,395,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,099 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.16% of Sensata Technologies worth $98,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,801,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 707.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.75. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.03). Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $774.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

