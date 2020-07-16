Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) Shares Purchased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding PLC (NYSE:ST) by 41.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 707.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 928 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. Sensata Technologies Holding PLC has a 52 week low of $18.25 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.64.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $774.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.75 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 6.14%. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiary, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V., develops, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors and controls in the Americas, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures pressure sensors, speed and position sensors, and temperature sensors.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.