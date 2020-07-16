Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) vs. XpresSpa Group (NYSE:XSPA) Financial Analysis

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) and Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for XpresSpa Group and Service Co. International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XpresSpa Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Service Co. International 0 0 6 0 3.00

Service Co. International has a consensus price target of $46.42, suggesting a potential upside of 23.68%. Given Service Co. International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Service Co. International is more favorable than XpresSpa Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Service Co. International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XpresSpa Group $48.51 million 2.93 -$21.22 million N/A N/A Service Co. International $3.23 billion 2.07 $369.60 million $1.90 19.75

Service Co. International has higher revenue and earnings than XpresSpa Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

4.8% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.0% of Service Co. International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of XpresSpa Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Service Co. International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares XpresSpa Group and Service Co. International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XpresSpa Group -65.60% -1,401.12% -72.24% Service Co. International 11.50% 19.44% 2.60%

Volatility & Risk

XpresSpa Group has a beta of 2.91, indicating that its stock price is 191% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Service Co. International has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Service Co. International beats XpresSpa Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile

XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products. This segment offers its wellness and travel products through its Website, xpresspa.com. The Intellectual Property segment engages in the monetization of patents related to content and ad delivery, remote monitoring, and computing technologies. As of March 29, 2018, it operated 57 stores in 23 airports. The company was formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp. and changed its name to XpresSpa Group, Inc. in January 2018. XpresSpa Group, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services relating to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services. In addition, it offers funeral merchandise, including burial caskets and related accessories, urns and other cremation receptacles, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tributes, stationery products, casket and cremation memorialization products, and other ancillary merchandise. Further, the company's cemeteries provide cemetery property interment rights, such as developed lots, lawn crypts, mausoleum spaces, niches, and other cremation memorialization and interment options; and sells cemetery merchandise and services, including memorial markers and bases, outer burial containers, flowers and floral placements, graveside services, merchandise installations, and interments, as well as offers preneed cemetery merchandise and services. Service Corporation International offers its products and services under the Dignity Memorial, Dignity Planning, National Cremation Society, Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services, Funeraria del Angel, Making Everlasting Memories, Neptune Society, and Trident Society brands. As of December 31, 2019, it owned and operated 1,471 funeral service locations; and 482 cemeteries, including 290 funeral service/cemetery combination locations covering 44 states, 8 Canadian provinces, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

