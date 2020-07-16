Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP)’s stock price traded down 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $935.14 and last traded at $941.13, 101,831 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,785,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $968.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Shopify from $400.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price target on Shopify from $350.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $820.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Shopify from $350.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $728.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 9.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $866.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $597.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -827.11 and a beta of 1.61.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.89. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $470.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,109,000 after acquiring an additional 18,430 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 60,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 516.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 60.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Company Profile (NYSE:SHOP)

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

