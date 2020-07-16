Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.72

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and traded as low as $9.61. Sienna Senior Living shares last traded at $10.03, with a volume of 636,546 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SIA. CIBC decreased their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.75 to C$16.50 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$17.25 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James set a C$12.00 target price on Sienna Senior Living and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.86.

The company has a market cap of $640.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.45.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C($0.38). The business had revenue of C$166.44 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living Inc will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Sienna Senior Living’s payout ratio is currently 1,409.09%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile (TSE:SIA)

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

