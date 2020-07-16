Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.17

Silver Range Resources Ltd (CVE:SNG) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 164448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 million and a P/E ratio of -13.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.10.

About Silver Range Resources (CVE:SNG)

Silver Range Resources Ltd., a junior resource exploration company, engages in the acquisition and early stage exploration of precious metal resources in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 42 mineral properties located in Nevada, the Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and the Yukon Territory.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for Silver Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.