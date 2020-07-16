Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $1,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 42,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 342.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 207.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.24.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $61.93 on Thursday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average is $91.73. The company has a market capitalization of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.47). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 68.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.19%.

In other news, Director Glyn Aeppel bought 1,000 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,008.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Read More: How does inflation affect different investments?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.