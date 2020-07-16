Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) PT Raised to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on SKX. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Skechers USA from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $27.95 on Tuesday. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Skechers USA’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $1,309,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 600,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,714,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $392,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,052 shares of company stock worth $3,086,092 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $4,859,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Skechers USA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Skechers USA in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

