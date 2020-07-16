SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL) Stock Price Down 21.4%

SLAM Exploration Ltd. (CVE:SXL) traded down 21.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, 482,500 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 91% from the average session volume of 252,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a market cap of $814,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.02.

About SLAM Exploration (CVE:SXL)

Slam Exploration Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in New Brunswick and Ontario, Canada. It primarily explores for gold, zinc, lead, copper, silver, cobalt, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Portage Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Lower 44 Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, the Connector Zinc-Lead-Copper-Silver Project, and the Rare Earth element and Tin project in New Brunswick.

