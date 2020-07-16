Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.76

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and traded as low as $3.43. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at $3.49, with a volume of 128,844 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOT.UN shares. TD Securities upgraded Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Monday, May 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $236.50 million and a PE ratio of 5.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.01.

About Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

