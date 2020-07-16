Smart Metering Systems (LON:SMS) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $593.72

Shares of Smart Metering Systems PLC (LON:SMS) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $593.72 and traded as low as $571.00. Smart Metering Systems shares last traded at $587.00, with a volume of 195,456 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Smart Metering Systems to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 520 ($6.40) to GBX 640 ($7.88) in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smart Metering Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd.

Get Smart Metering Systems alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 593.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 576.69. The firm has a market cap of $647.74 million and a P/E ratio of 164.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.44.

In other news, insider Alan Foy acquired 83,333 shares of Smart Metering Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 605 ($7.45) per share, with a total value of £504,164.65 ($620,433.98). Also, insider Miriam Greenwood bought 3,402 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £20,173.86 ($24,826.31). Insiders have acquired a total of 93,660 shares of company stock valued at $56,928,294 in the last three months.

Smart Metering Systems Company Profile (LON:SMS)

Smart Metering Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, connects, owns, operates, and maintains metering systems and databases on behalf of energy companies in the United Kingdom, Italy, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: Asset Management, Asset Installation, and Energy Management. The Asset Management segment engages in the regulated management of gas meters, electric meters, and ADM devices.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Metering Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Metering Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.