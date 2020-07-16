SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Given Media Impact Score of 0.57

News articles about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) have trended somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the technology company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected SoftBank Group’s score:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFTBY. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of SoftBank Group in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of SoftBank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SoftBank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.95.

SoftBank Group stock opened at $30.00 on Thursday. SoftBank Group has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.50.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

